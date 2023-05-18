Tense situation as families gather near Kanatta to remember war victims

A tense situation arose when families gathered near Kanatta to remember victims of the final stages of the war.

Human rights activists and others gathered near the Borella Kanatta cemetery today to remember the victims of the Mullivaikal massacre.

Another group later gathered near the cemetery and confronted the families who were commemorating the victims of the war.

The Police were deployed to the area to prevent the situation from escalating.

Events to remember the victims of the Mullivaikal massacre took place in the North and East as well.

Hundreds of Tamils were killed on May 18 in the year 2009 during the final push by the military to defeat the LTTE. (Colombo Gazette)