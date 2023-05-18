Sri Lanka looks to boost tourist arrivals from India

Sri Lanka is looking to boost tourist arrivals from India, Sri Lanka Tourism said today.

With the objective of accelerating the tourism arrivals from India, leading hospitality and travel entities in the island including Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts, Walker’s Tours, Aitken Spence Hotels, Aitken Spence Travels, Jetwing Hotels, and Jetwing Travels, have joined forces with the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotions Bureau and National Carrier SriLankan Airlines to unveil a groundbreaking influencer campaign titled “Seeing is Believing.”

This strategic collaboration aims to showcase the beauty and wonders of Sri Lanka as an unrivaled travel destination for Indian tourists.

The “Seeing is Believing” campaign represents a powerful synergy between industry leaders who recognize the immense potential of influencer marketing in the digital age. By harnessing the popularity and reach of Indian influencers, this campaign seeks to capture the attention of millions of potential travellers and ignite their desire to experience the enchanting sights and experiences Sri Lanka has to offer.

A total of 50 influencers/content creators are scheduled to tour the island in batches during the year, on specially curated itineraries, to suit their travel interests and followership. These influencers were selected by Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau through a stringent process from among 150 potential influencers.

Sri Lanka has long been renowned for its diverse landscapes, captivating heritage, and warm hospitality. The “Seeing is Believing” campaign aims to highlight these unique attributes through the lens of influential Indian personalities across various social media platforms. These influencers will embark on an immersive journey, sharing their authentic experiences as they explore Sri Lanka’s iconic landmarks, rich culture, tantalizing cuisine, and breathtaking natural beauty.

This unprecedented collaboration signifies a collective commitment to drive tourism growth in Sri Lanka by targeting the Indian market. India has consistently been one of the largest sources of visitors to Sri Lanka, and this campaign aims to further strengthen the ties between the two nations while creating unforgettable memories for Indian travelers. Accordingly, all partner entities will provide complimentary accommodation, ground transportation and air tickets with the only aim of creating destination visibility.

Harin Fernando, Minister of Tourism and Lands, expressed his excitement about the campaign, stating, “We are thrilled to receive such a proposal from heads of such esteemed organizations with the objective of promoting Sri Lanka as a dream destination for Indian travelers. It is commendable that the National carrier and private sector is coming forward with this campaign to solely promote Sri Lanka. Through ‘Seeing is Believing,’ we hope to showcase the hidden gems, extraordinary experiences, and warm Sri Lankan hospitality that awaits them. This campaign is a testament to our collective efforts to reignite tourism and foster stronger ties between India and Sri Lanka and will be an excellent model to carry forward with rest of the partners. “

“As the National carrier, we have always supported destination promotional endeavors and we are happy to collaborate with all the like-minded entities in the latest initiative, ‘Seeing is Believing’ campaign. India is our single largest market with 9 connecting points and we have always valued its stature as a leading tourism generating market for Sri Lanka. We are hopeful that a program of this scale would have immense positive impact in positioning Sri Lanka as a viable short haul destination to Indian leisure travelers.” stated Richard Nuttall, the Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Airlines.

The “Seeing is Believing” influencer campaign is expected to generate substantial buzz and engagement among Indian audiences, inspiring them to embark on their own adventures in Sri Lanka. The campaign will unfold across various digital platforms, including social media channels, travel blogs, and video-sharing platforms, ensuring a broad reach and captivating storytelling to entice potential travelers. (Colombo Gazette)