Parliament to debate proposal to remove PUSCL Chairman

Parliament has decided to meet on 24th May to debate the proposal to remove the Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), Janaka Ratnayake.

The Parliament media unit said that Parliament will meet on Wednesday the 24th of May from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm the debate the proposal to remove J.P. K Ratnayake, the incumbent Chairman and the member of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, from the membership of the said Commission in terms of Section 7 of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka Act.

Ratnayake had received notice in March on the proposed grounds of removal.

The PUCSL Chairman later sent a reply denying all the allegations to the Minister of Finance and Economic stabilization.

A charge sheet had been prepared in January to remove Janaka Ratnayake from his post.

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara had accused Ratnayake of taking unilateral decisions and not in consultation with the other members of the PUCSL. (Colombo Gazette)