Sri Lankan assistance sought after Chinese vessel with 39 crew capsized

Sri Lankan assistance has been sought after a Chinese vessel with 39 crew members capsized in the Indian Ocean.

The Chinese fishing vessel had capsized in the central Indian Ocean, with its crew of 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesian and five Filipino sailors missing, state media reported Wednesday, according to Reuters.

A multinational search and rescue operation was under way to locate the mariners, and China’s premier called on authorities to strengthen safety procedures for fishing operations at sea.

The missing vessel, named Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028, capsized at about 3 am Beijing time on Tuesday (1900 GMT Monday).

President Xi Jinping ordered the coordinated search, CCTV said, but “so far, no missing persons have been found”.

Teams from around the region are now at the scene and China has deployed two commercial vessels — the Lu Peng Yuan Yu 018 and Yuan Fu Hai — to help in the operation.

“It is necessary to further strengthen the safety management of fishing vessels at sea and implement preventive measures to ensure the safety of maritime transportation,” Premier Li Qiang said, urging relevant ministries to strengthen oversight of the fishing sector.

Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched an “emergency mechanism for consular protection” involving embassies and consulates in Australia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia, the Philippines and other countries, according to CCTV. (Colombo Gazette)