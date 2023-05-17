Senthil, Charles and Lakshman Yapa get Governor posts

Senthil Thondaman, Mrs. P.S.M. Charles and Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena have been appointed as new Governors.

The three new Governors were sworn in before President Ranil Wickramasinghe at the Presidential Secretariat.

Abeywardena was appointed as the Governor of the North-Western (Wayamba) Province, Mrs. P.S.M. Charles was appointed as the Governor of the Northern Province while Senthil Thondaman was appointed as the Governor of the Eastern Province.

President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake was also present at the ceremony. (Colombo Gazette)