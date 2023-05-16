President of Tibetan government in exile calls onGovernor Shiv Pratap Shukla

President of the Central Tibetan Administration, Penpa Tsering called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan, today. It was a courtesy call. They had a detailed discussion on the Indo-Tibet relations.

The President said that about 72 thousand Tibetan in exile were living in India and a large number of them live in Himachal. He expressed gratitude to the state government that he has received a lot of affection from the people here.

He said that Tibetan religion is an extension of the great culture of India, for which he was trying to protect. He also invited the Governor to visit Dharamsala, the headquarters of the Tibetan government-in-exile.

Penpa Tsering also honoured the Governor on the occasion. Rajesh Sharma, Secretary to Governor, Palden Dhondup, Secretary (Home) to the Tibetan government in exile, Tenzin Norbu, Addl. Secretary (Home), Ms. Tashi Deckyi, Jt. Secretary (Home), Tsewang Phuntsok, CRO Shimla, Ms. Tenzin Saldon, Dy. Secretary and Tenzin Nyima, Secretary to Chief Representative Office Shimla, were also present on the occasion. (dariyanews)