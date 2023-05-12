Amid surge in inflation, Pakistanis face difficulties in performing Haj

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 28 (ANI): Amid a rise in inflation and a shortage of foreign exchange reserves, people in Pakistan have started to face difficulties in performing Haj, Pakistan vernacular media reported.

The Haj quota is now available for the first time in Pakistani history, but fewer people are making the pilgrimage. Most Pakistanis are unable to perform Haj due to inflation and a lack of dollars.

The remaining Haj quota will be returned to Saudi Arabia, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Pak vernacular media, Qudrat reported.

The Federal Cabinet will make the final determination about the repayment of the Haj quota. The Haj has reportedly become so expensive that many Pakistanis are unable to participate.

The Pakistan government has been implementing measures like fuel and power tariff hikes, subsidy withdrawals, market-based exchange rates, and higher taxation under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme in order to address the fiscal deficit, as per the report of The Express Tribune. These actions might result in sluggish growth in the economy and a rise in inflation in the coming months.

As Pakistan continues to grapple with economic challenges due to a shortage of foreign exchange reserves, citizens find it tough to buy everyday essentials like flour, oil and gas.

Despite daily necessities such as gas, electricity, petrol and flour getting more and more out of reach or prohibitively expensive for the average person to acquire, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government is hardly paying heed to the plight of the people, Pakistan’s vernacular media reported.

The Express Tribune recently reported that burgeoning inflation and a deepening cost-of-living crisis have left millions of people across Pakistan struggling to put food on their tables. (ANI)