Australia deports 41 illegal Sri Lankan immigrants

Australia has deported 41 Sri Lankan nationals held by the Australian Border Force on 02nd May 2023 at Australia’s maritime border, while they were attempting to illegally migrate to Australia.

A special flight, carrying the group of 41 Sri Lankans deported by Australian authorities, arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on 09th May 2023, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The group of illegal immigrants set off from Valaichchenai, Batticaloa on 10th April 2023 on a multiday fishing trawler and had been held by Australian Border Force on 02nd May.

The individuals are residents of Colombo, Valaichchenai, Batticaloa, Ottamawadi, and Kalawanchikudi areas. The group of deportees consists of 34 males and 03 females as well as 04 individuals below 18 years of age.

A total of 43 illegal immigrants have been deported to Sri Lanka so far by Australian authorities in 2023.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that 1314 persons who attempted to cross the maritime borders of Australia from 2012 to 2022 had been deported, upon being held by Australian authorities. (Colombo Gazette)