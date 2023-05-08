Vehicles which failed to obtain revenue licence for 5 years to be blacklisted

Vehicles which failed to obtain revenue licence for 5 years are to be blacklisted, the Department of Motor Traffic said.

Motor Traffic Commissioner General Nishantha Anuruddha said that such vehicles will be removed from the information system of the Department of Motor Traffic.

He said that although 8.3 million vehicles have currently been registered in the Department of Motor Traffic, only 6 million vehicles have been registered through the QR code system.

As a result, Anuruddha said that vehicles which have not obtained revenue licenses for over 05 years will be removed from the information system. (Colombo Gazette)