Ranil returns after attending coronation of King Charles

President Ranil Wickremesinghe returned to the country today after attending the coronation of King Charles in London.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe met King Charles III together with other leaders of Commonwealth member states at Marlborough House, the Headquarters of the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, ahead of the coronation.

During the brief meeting the President expressed interest in inviting the King to visit Sri Lanka again.

After their meeting with the King, President Wickremesinghe and leaders from the Commonwealth’s 56 member states met privately to discuss issues of mutual interest, including initiatives to support the empowerment of young people, as this year has been designated the Commonwealth Year of Youth.

The King has described the Commonwealth as a ‘cornerstone’ of his life, expressing his unwavering support for the values, people and countries of the Commonwealth. At their Heads of Government Meeting in 2018, Commonwealth Leaders decided that he would succeed Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as Head of the Commonwealth, and he acceded to the role upon her death in September 2022. (Colombo Gazette)