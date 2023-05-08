Another suspect arrested over death of teen in Kalutara

Another suspect has been arrested over the death of a teen in Kalutara and all three suspects have been ordered to be remanded.

The nude body of a 16-year-old girl was found near a hotel in Kalutara yesterday.

The Police said that the body of the girl was found near a railway track behind the hotel,

Investigations revealed the girl had gone to a hotel with another couple and a male and rented two rooms.

The couple and the male had left before the body was found.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of the Nagoda area in Kalutara.

The Police said that the body was identified by the parents.

The Police had arrested the young couple while a search operation was launched to locate the man.

The Police said that the man was later arrested and all three suspects were produced in court and remanded till 15th May. (Colombo Gazette)