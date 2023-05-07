Teen found dead near Kalutara hotel

The nude body of a 16-year-old girl was found near a hotel in Kalutara.

The Police said that the body of the girl was found near a railway track behind the hotel,

Investigations revealed the girl had gone to a hotel with another couple and a male and rented two rooms.

The couple and the male had left before the body was found.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of the Nagoda area in Kalutara.

The Police said that the body was identified by the parents.

The Police have arrested the young couple while a search operation has been launched to locate the man. (Colombo Gazette)