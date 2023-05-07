Probe on Marine Drive accident involving SUV

An investigation has been launched over an accident along Marine Drive involving an SUV which crashed into two vehicles parked on the opposite side of the road.

The speeding SUV had attempted to avoid some construction work on the road and crashed into two vehicles parked on the opposite side of the road.

No one was killed or suffered major injuries in the accident.

However, the three vehicles suffered extensive damages.

CCTV footage showed the SUV crashing into one vehicle, throwing it off the road and hitting another vehicle.

The SUV came to a halt several meters away after the accident. (Colombo Gazette)