NAMA ENTERPRISE to Supply Chemicals to Sri Lanka, Expands Global Presence with Emphasis on Food, Feed, and Energy Products

NAMA ENTERPRISE, a global commodity trading company with operations in Hong Kong and Europe, has announced its plans to supply high-quality chemicals to Sri Lanka. The company’s expansion into the Sri Lankan market is aimed at strengthening its global reach and catering to the growing demand for chemicals in the region.

NAMA ENTERPRISE is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality products and exceptional customer service. Its recent expansion into the Sri Lankan market will enable it to better serve its customers in the country and capitalize on opportunities in the region.

The company’s FOOD unit will continue to specialize in trading food commodities such as dairy, with a special emphasis on whey protein concentrate 80 instant and whey protein isolate for the sports nutrition industry, extra virgin olive oil, and sugar. The FEED unit will focus on animal feed products, including corn and wheat. The ENERGY / PETROCHEM unit will deal with the trading of industrial wood pellets and biomass, refined petroleum products, and petrochemicals such as LAB, LABSA 96, and SLES 70.

“We are thrilled to expand our global presence with our entry into the Sri Lankan market,” said a spokesperson for NAMA ENTERPRISE. “Our focus on quality and customer service aligns with our commitment to providing high-quality products and services to our customers. We are confident that our new business structure will enable us to better serve our customers in Sri Lanka and beyond.”

NAMA ENTERPRISE’s new business structure is expected to enhance the company’s operational efficiency and enable it to better capitalize on opportunities in the market. The company is committed to maintaining its focus on quality and customer service, and it aims to achieve its long-term growth objectives through the provision of high-quality products and services to its customers.

About NAMA ENTERPRISE:

NAMA ENTERPRISE is a global commodity trading company that specializes in the trading of food, animal feed, and energy products. With operations in Hong Kong and Europe, the company has a strong presence in the global market and is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality products and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit www.namaenterprise.com.