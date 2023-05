Former Minister and National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Basil Rajapaksa, left for the United States (US) today.

He reportedly left for Dubai from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The former Minister is expected to travel to the US from Dubai.

According to reports, Basil Rajapaksa is scheduled to return to Sri Lanka after a brief visit to the US. (Colombo Gazette)