Wimal’s wife at Mahinda’s ‘kadala dansal’

Sashi Weerawansa, wife of independent MP and former Minister Wimal Weerawansa, attended a ‘kadala dansal’ (chick peas) operated by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa near his Wijerama residence today.

Rajapaksa published images of him handing over chick peas in containers to devotees and people on the street.

Sashi Weerawansa was seen assisting the former President at the Vesak dansal.

Wimal Weerawansa and several other Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs left Mahinda Rajapaksa’s Government last year and sat as independent MPs in Parliament.

The group had accused the Rajapaksas of being responsible for the economic crisis in the country. (Colombo Gazette)