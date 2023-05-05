Students visit President’s House one year after it was stormed

School students visited the President’s House in Fort today, almost one year after it was stormed by protesters and the public during the ‘Aragalaya’ campaign.

Students from the Kurunegala, Kegalle, Gampaha, Colombo, and Ratnapura districts were given the opportunity to visit the President’s House in Fort.

Meanwhile, a program was held at the Shangri-La green adjacent to the Presidential Secretariat today. Nearly 3000 school children representing a number of schools in the Colombo region participated in the program, which was organized by the All Ceylon Buddhist Conference.

The Maha Karuna Buddhist Association of Singapore and the Willing Hearts Foundation of Singapore also contributed to the distribution of school equipment to 40 novice monks and 1200 school children.

The distribution took place this morning (05) at a platform built on the Shangri-La green. (Colombo Gazette)