SriLankan defends decision to divert flight from Melbourne

SriLankan Airlines has defended the decision to divert UL 605 operating from Melbourne to Colombo to the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport yesterday (4 May 2023).

The airline said that UL 605 was diverted to Mattala due to inclement weather at Bandaranaike International Airport.

The aircraft had to further remain on ground at Mattala as the operating crew of the flight had reached their flight duty time limitation according to civil aviation regulations, SriLankan Airlines said.

There were 294 passengers, 3 infants and 15 crew members onboard UL 605. Passengers who were to disembark in Sri Lanka were provided with ground transport to Colombo and passengers travelling beyond Sri Lanka were given hotel accommodation in and around Mattala until the flight’s departure to the Bandaranaike International Airport.

SriLankan Airlines said it regrets any inconvenience caused to the passengers as a result of diverting the flight, which was a necessary measure to ensure a safe landing for the passengers and crew members onboard.

The airline is currently making every effort to connect affected passengers to their final destination. (Colombo Gazette)