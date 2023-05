Over 25 people sustained injuries following an accident involving two buses in Pasyala today.

The buses had crashed into each other at Kajugama resulting in at least 27 people sustaining injuries.

The accident involved a private bus travelling from Kandy to Negombo and a State Transport Board (SLTB) bus operating from Colombo to Muttur.

The drivers of both buses were among those injured in the accident.

The Negombo Police are conducting investigations into the accident. (Colombo Gazette)