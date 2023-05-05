Most wanted terrorist involved in Sri Lanka cricket team attack killed

Terrorist Iqbal alias Bali Khayara, who was involved in the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore, has been killed in a Police encounter in Pakistan.

Iqbal was a member of Al-Qaeda and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Khayara group.

He was killed in a Police encounter near Fateh Moor in Dera Ismail Khan, police officials confirmed.

Iqbal was one of the most wanted terrorists, and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab police had announced a reward of Indian Rs 10.5 million for his capture, dead or alive.

Inspector-General of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan, while speaking to a private TV channel on Thursday, said the police retaliated after an attack carried out on them by Iqbal and killed him, along with an accomplice.

He said that Iqbal was wanted for 26 cases of terrorism and targeted killings. He was accused of targeted killings, terrorism and abduction of Shia Muslims in 21 cases by CTD DI Khan whereas he was also wanted by Multan police in five other cases.

Additionally, DI Khan police officials say that Iqbal was also involved in a recent suicide bombing at the District Headquarters Hospital, as well as the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore.

The attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team claimed the lives of seven police officials and left seven players including Mahela Jayawaredene, Kumar Sangakkara, Ajantha Mendis, Thilan Samaraweera, Tharanga Paranavitana and Chaminda Vaas injured.

The attack drove cricket and most other international sports from Pakistan for years which only returned after the security significantly improved in the terror-hit country. (The Express Tribune)