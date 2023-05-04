Sri Lanka to send team to play cricket in Japan

Sri Lanka is to send a team to Japan to play cricket and further enhance the existing relationship between Sri Lanka and Japan.

The Sri Lanka Cricket board said that as per a request made by the Japan Cricket Association, the Sri Lanka Emerging Team will tour Japan during the month of May 2023.

During the tour, Sri Lanka Emerging Team will play five T20 games vs the Japan National Cricket Team.

The Japan Cricket Association believes this tour will provide its national team with the necessary preparations to compete in the ‘East Asia Pacific Regional Final’ in July 2023, which will be a part of the qualification process for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

“This move is aimed at supporting the development of cricket in Japan, which I am sure will help to further enhance the existing relationship between Sri Lanka and Japan,” Secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket Mohan De Silva said.

The Japan National Cricket Team is an Associate Member of the ICC. (Colombo Gazette)