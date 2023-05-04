President off to UK to attend coronation of King Charles

By Easwaran Rutnam

President Ranil Wickremesinghe left for the United Kingdom (UK) today to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

Several world leaders will be attending King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

The event will also be shown live at venues around the world.

The newly appointed sovereign ascended the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last September.

He is due to be crowned alongside Camilla, Queen Consort, during a symbolic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The following day will be marked by a number of celebrations, including street parties and an evening concert. Pubs and bars will be allowed to remain open for two extra hours in the U.K., and Monday will be observed as a national holiday.

Buckingham Palace has said the event will be modernized to reflect the monarchy’s present-day role but will still retain the “longstanding traditions and pageantry” seen at Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953. A guest list of 2,200 people will get to see up-close what’s in store once the event kicks off next month. (Colombo Gazette)