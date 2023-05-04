Emirates to promote Sri Lanka as ideal destination for travellers

Emirates is to promote Sri Lanka as an ideal destination for travellers, Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said.

The Tourism Minister said that Emirates has played a major role in the revival of the tourism sector in Sri Lanka.

Fernando expressed these views after Sri Lanka and Emirates signed an agreement to promote Sri Lanka as a travel destination.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Emirates to promote Sri Lanka as as an ideal destination to travellers. Emirates has played a major role in the revival of the tourism sector and we look forward to working with them to grow the tourism sector and make a positive impact on our economy,” Fernando said.

Adnan Kasim Cheif Commercial Officer Emirates, VP Commercial Ahamed Khoori, and Sri Lanka / Maldives Country head Chandana De Silva represented Emirates while Padma Siriwardena, Managing Director of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, and Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to the UAE Udaya Indraratne represented Sri Lanka together with the with Minister of Tourism and Lands Harin Fernando. (Colombo Gazette)