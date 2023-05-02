Enterprise Analytics sponsors the Royal Colombo Golf Club’s Monthly Medal tournament

Enterprise Analytics (EA) will be the exclusive sponsor of the Royal Colombo Golf Club’s (RCGC) Monthly Medal for May 2023.

The event will take place on the 12th and 13th May and will have a men’s, women’s and a junior category. Over 240 players are expected to compete over the two days. Applications will be open till 12pm on 10th May.

Speaking about the sponsorship Janaka Bandara, Executive Director of Enterprise Analytics, said, “We consider it a privilege to associate ourselves with a club that boasts such a rich history. And as we speak with the custodians of that legacy – the committee of the RCGC – it is clear that they have a grand vision for the club that will enhance Sri Lanka’s position as a golfing hub and provide a unique experience for golfers from around the world.”

“We are proud to play a part in supporting that vision and cementing the future of this world-class sport in Sri Lanka,” he added.

The Royal Colombo Golf Club is a 144-year-old private members club and one of the oldest golf clubs in the world. The prefix of ‘Royal’ was bestowed upon the club by King George V in 1928.

Enterprise Analytics is an ERP and software development company that delivers strategic change to businesses globally. The company’s team of IFS-certified consultants have the deep domain knowledge and extensive experience needed to accommodate the unique needs of organizations across a myriad of industries. With offices in Asia, the Middle East, Australia, the UK and America, EA’s specialist teams can deliver exceptional service across geographies. This broad reach has also allowed the company to offer 24×7 global support, thus guaranteeing their promise of Transformation Driven by People.