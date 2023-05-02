CEB to be broken into 14 privately owned enterprises

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) is likely to be broken into 14 privately owned enterprises.

Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) Janaka Ratnayake said that with the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act the CEB will be broken into 14 privately owned enterprises.

He claimed that the Norachcholai coal power plant and generation of hydro power stations including Mahaweli, Luxpana and and all other hydro plants will be broken into privately owned enterprises.

A new company will be established to manage CEB’s EPF, ETF and pension funds.

Further the PUCSL will be replaced by the new Electricity Commission governed by the Minister of Energy. (Colombo Gazette)