Arunachal Pradesh subject to attempts by external entities to assert control over its territory: Report

China in a recent move, has once again stirred up the hornet’s nest by renaming 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, much to India’s chagrin. But this is not just about renaming places. It is about China’s ongoing propaganda campaign to establish its illegitimate claim over the region fuelled by its expansionist and revisionist agenda.

Renaming places is not a new phenomenon and it has been done by all the colonizers in the past as well as present. For example, after China invaded Tibet in 1950-51, Shigatse became Xigaste, Sakya was Sa’gya, Metok, and north of Arunachal’s Upper Siang district, Mutao or Medog.

China in 2017, declared the ‘standardised names’ for six places in Arunachal Pradesh as well. This strategy of announcing names without having any locus standi flows from its psychological warfare approach against India in tune with China’s broader expansionist and irredentist designs in the whole region.

China’s illegitimate claims over Arunachal Pradesh have been thoroughly debunked by both historical and anthropological evidence. It has more to do with the recent geopolitical realities and China’s perception of itself in the changing global order.

The country is becoming a revisionist power, making irrational claims based on its historical understanding of China being the Middle Kingdom.

For example, the proclamation by Chinese President Xi Jinping of the “China Dream” eyeing to capture the historically “lost territories” corroborates such a revisionist outlook. India, on the other hand, has always maintained that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of its territory, and any attempt to change this status quo will be dealt with firmly in accordance with international rules and regulations. (ANI)