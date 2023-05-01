Mumbai Indians hit 214 in chase to beat Rajasthan Royals

Tim David smashed three straight sixes in the final over as Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals in a dramatic 1,000th Indian Premier League match.

The Australian hit 45 off 14 balls as Mumbai achieved a highest IPL run chase at their Wankhede Stadium with a total of 214-4. Rajasthan opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 124 off 62 to help his side set 212-7.

Mumbai’s England bowler Jofra Archer, who continues to recover from an elbow injury, took 1-35.

Archer claimed the wicket of West Indian Jason Holder but he could not stop India’s Jaiswal, who hit 16 fours and eight sixes as the visitors set an imposing target.

Mumbai’s hopes of chasing down the total were hit in the 16th over when Suryakumar Yadav went for 55 after a spectacular running catch by Sandeep Sharma off the bowling of Trent Boult.

But David came to the rescue and, needing 17 for victory off Holder’s final over, he secured the win with a fifth six of his innings, with just three balls to spare.

“It’s an amazing feeling, the crowd was going crazy,” said David.

In the earlier match, Punjab Kings chased down Chennai Super Kings’ total of 200-4 as Sikandar Raza scored three off the final ball of the innings to seal a four-wicket victory.

Liam Livingstone hit 40 from 24 balls, including four sixes, while England team-mate Sam Curran managed 29 from 20 to help towards the Kings’ run chase.

Curran also took 1-46, with Livingstone taking the catch as he claimed the wicket of India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for 12.

South Africa’s Devon Conway finished unbeaten on 92 from 52 deliveries for the Super Kings. (BBC)