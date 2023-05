Fake and fraudulent web URLs are offering Indian e-visa services, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.

The High Commission listed 125 fake and fraudulent web URLs offering Indian e-visa services.

“It has been noticed that some fake / fraudulent web URLs (list enclosed) are offering Indian e-Visa. Therefore, applicants are advised not to use these fake URLs for obtaining Indian e-Visa,” the Indian High Commission said. (Colombo Gazette)