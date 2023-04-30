Whistleblower exposes sale of canned fish unfit for human consumption

Former Executive Director of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) and now a whistleblower, Thushan Gunawardena has exposed the alleged sale of canned fish unfit for human consumption by the Government in 2021.

Gunawardena published an email sent to State owned Sathosa outlets in July 2021 directing them to sell canned fish banned by the Ports Authority.

The email notes that the Cabinet has decided to sell a stock of canned fish banned by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority through the Lanka Sathosa outlet network.

“How Sathosa sold can fish UNFIT for consumption by white labeling with Sathosa Brand. At the time CAA intervened to stop the sale but trade ministry wanted to go ahead with it. This is state sponsored murder. Sathosa is littered with substandard products,” Gunawardena tweeted.

Gunawardena said that the culprits must be exposed in order to run a corrupt free organization.

Earlier, the former Executive Director at the Consumer Affairs Authority blew the whistle over a garlic scam and a gas cylinder issue.

Gunawardena had alerted the authorities on the threat posed by some domestic gas cylinders in the market even before explosions linked to leaking gas cylinders had been reported.

He had also created a stir by making revelations on a garlic scam at Sathosa. (Colombo Gazette)