Jetwing Vil Uyana featured as one of the 15 best eco hotels in the world by Condé Nast Traveller

The benchmark of eco-luxury hotels located in the heartlands of north-central Sri Lanka, Jetwing Vil Uyana’s story from concept to operations is a testament to the positive impact a hotel can have on the planet.

Drawing inspiration from the Barnes wetland on the outskirts of London and from ancient Sri Lanka, Jetwing embarked on a mission in the early 2000s to convert 28 acres of abandoned paddy fields into a thriving wetland, the first of its kind in present-day Sri Lanka. A daunting task, as surveys carried out at the site prior to construction returned paltry results. However, with Jetwing’s persistent commitment and passion, the dream of making it a wetland teeming with wildlife has come to fruition.

Jetwing Vil Uyana’s doors opened in 2006, and as of 2022, the faunal diversity has swelled from pre-construction numbers along with the stabilisation of the wetland over time. The property currently boasts over 157 species of birds and over 29 mammals, with the numbers of butterflies, reptiles, and amphibians also showing significant growth. Alongside the overall increase in biodiversity at the hotel’s premises, the story of the Grey slender loris has garnered special consideration since being discovered on site in 2010 in an area earmarked for expansion; their existence prompted the management to abandon the development plans and declare the area as a loris research and conservation site – the first of its kind in the world. And today, the conservation project of over 12 years has seen the birth of 29 lorises, the development of a research center, and the publication of 2 books.

Sustainability is typically associated solely with the environment; however, Jetwing Hotels is guided by a comprehensive six-fold sustainability strategy that involves the community and nature alike. From the thatched roofing, which was inspired by traditional Sri Lankan architectural concepts, to sourcing and producing everything possible in-house utilising space within the property, opting for in-house grown and locally sourced produce, to award-winning community initiatives such as the Jetwing Youth Development Project and Second Careers, which provides work opportunities for middle-aged women to achieve financial independence, Jetwing Vil Uyana sets the benchmark for responsible travel in all aspects.

Jetwing restored a wetland that fits with their business model through simple planning and the desire to make a difference. The resounding success of the project has been acclaimed locally and globally in the past, and this time, by Condé Nast Traveller, as they named Jetwing Vil Uyana as one of the 15 best eco hotels in the world. Chairman of Jetwing Symphony PLC, Hiran Cooray, had the following to say in relation to this achievement: “Jetwing Vil Uyana has been our flagship resort since 2006. The ambitious project designed by acclaimed environmental architect Sunela Jayewardene, along with a team of experts in various fields, set a new tone for eco-luxury hotels in Sri Lanka and the region. We are honoured to receive this recognition by Condé Nast Traveller, one of the leading travel publications in the world, and the opportunity this gives to take our island forward as a leading sustainable travel destination.”

As the pioneer of sustainable tourism in Sri Lanka, Jetwing operates under the firm belief and ethos that tourism cannot exist in isolation and can only function effectively when integrated with the environment and local communities, which was the philosophy of the founder, Herbert Cooray. With this fundamental conviction in mind, Jetwing is dedicated to carrying on with operations while making every effort to enhance the surroundings of their homes of authentic Sri Lankan hospitality across the emerald isle.

Family owned and in the tourism industry for the past 50 years, Jetwing Hotels has surpassed expectation in every aspect. Building on their foundation of being passionate, as well as the experience of true, traditional Sri Lankan hospitality, constantly pioneering discoveries captures the essence of the brand. Such a strong statement and direction have enabled Jetwing Hotels to imagine, create and manage marvels and masterpieces, where distinctive design and elegant comfort complement each other and the environment. In line with the Jetwing Hotels Sustainability Strategy, across all properties sustainable and responsible practices are given precedence with resource efficiency, community upliftment and education, and awareness being some of the key focus areas.