CPC and LIOC slash fuel prices

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) and Lanka Indian Oil (LIOC) reduced fuel prices.

Accordingly, CPC said that Octane 92 petrol has been reduced by Rs. 7 per litre, Octane 95 petrol by Rs. 10, Auto Diesel by Rs. 15 and Super Diesel by Rs. 135 per litre.

The new prices are Octane 92 petrol – Rs. 333 per litre, Octane 95 petrol – Rs. 365 per litre, Auto diesel – Rs. 310 per litre and Super diesel – Rs. 330 per litre.

CPC said that the price of kerosene will remain unchanged.

Lanka Indian Oil (LIOC) also reduced the price of fuel but said that price of kerosene will remain unchanged. (Colombo Gazette)