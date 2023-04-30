Anu Madhubhashinie: Following her childhood dream

Every child has a dream. But not every child is able to convert that dream into reality. But Anu Madhubhashinie has been able to do just that.

Today Madhubhashinie is following her childhood dream of becoming a global performing artist. She is slowly but surely breaking into the local entertainment industry and is also gradually progressing into the Indian entertainment industry. Her dance videos have attracted a number of viewers and it won’t be too long before it makes it to the global arena.

“I was told by my mother that I was dancing before I could walk. I believe I developed the skill at a very early age and thereon I performed at various shows at school, and my forte was always classical both Oriental and Western,” she told Colombo Gazette – Leisure Plus.

Madhubhashinie says whenever she was given the opportunity to perform she would never shy away.

“I love performing. At the age of four I was enrolled in Bharatanatyam and Kandyan dancing and since then I have been dancing,” she said.

During her school days Madhubhashinie trained in Bharatanatyam and Kathak while doing Kandyan and Sri Lankan folk dance. Today, apart from dancing, she is also teaching and is a choreographer.

“I am specialized in Indian freestyle, folk, classical and contemporary. And I am learning Hip Hop. I am a professional dancer, dance instructor and choreographer. I frequently conduct classes online and do monthly workshops for aspiring dancers,” she said.

Madhubhashinie can also sing and works mostly with her brother Kushan Chamupathi together with who she has collaborated on a number of music videos.

“I also have several dance videos to both Oriental and Occidental music on my YouTube channel: Youtube/anumdhubhashinie. I am a musician, I write, melodize, and perform songs. My music is original and I have done some cover songs, which are available on YouTube. I am planning to do some collaborations with some local artists. I was a former newsreader and presenter, and I have worked at leading radio and TV channels. I am a voice-over and dubbing artist too,” she said

Asked if she has plans to act in movies she said that as a trained actor both theatrically and on screen she would love to explore acting opportunities.

“I did do some auditions and waiting for a callback. I have directed a few music videos and I am planning on doing a short film soon. I love acting and hope that I will be offered some meaningful roles, and where the performance will be remembered long enough. One of my achievements would be working with some of the finest directors and actors of this generation,” she said.

Madhubhashinie also does creative writing and features, and has worked for several brands in the academic and corporate sectors. Her creative writing is available on her social media platforms.

Another area that interests her is poetry and she is planning on releasing a collection of poetry soon.

As for her future plans, Madhubhashinie wants to work with some of the top artists in South Asia and hopefully expand to other regions. She is keen to appear in some movies and showcase her dancing and acting skills. She also hopes to Direct and Produce a movie soon, and choreograph for movies and music videos. (Colombo Gazette – Leisure Plus)