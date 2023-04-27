Rare Test feat matched as Sri Lanka rack up huge total

Sri Lanka’s top 4 batsmen completed a hundred today in the first innings of the 1st Test against Ireland, only the third such instance in Test history.

It was first achieved in 2007 by India against Bangladesh in Mirpur when Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar made hundreds.

Pakistan repeated the feat in 2019 against Sri Lanka in Karachi to turn a Test on its head. Bowled out for 191 in the first innings and conceding a lead, Pakistan came back into the Test in the third innings with a massive total of 555/3 declared.

Each of the top four batters — Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam — made tons for Pakistan as they went on to win the Test by a significant margin.

With Nishan Madushka and Kusal Mendis’ double ton and centuries from Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews , Sri Lanka became the third team to achieve this rare Test feat.

Earlier, the Sri Lankans made their seventh Test total of 700 or more on day four against Ireland, declaring on 704/3 after taking a 212-run lead in the Test match.

Double centuries from Madushka and Mendis followed by a 15th Test hundred for Angelo Mathews saw Sri Lanka take a big lead against Ireland in Galle on day four.

Resuming on 357/1 after rain forced early stumps on day three, Madushka and Mendis piled on Ireland’s misery, putting on a 268-run partnership. Madushka converted his maiden Test ton to a double while Mendis made his first double hundred too later in the day.

The breakthrough for Ireland came right before the second new ball was taken when Andy McBrine had Madushka trapped in front for 205. Mendis and Mathews joined hands from thereon, carrying Sri Lanka through till the total was on 629, when Mendis was out caught by Humphreys off Graham Hume’s bowling. (Colombo Gazette / ICC)