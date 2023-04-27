Heated exchange over “donkeys” and “bastards” in Parliament

A heated exchange took place today over “donkeys” and “bastards” in Parliament.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam exchanged words over a statement made by the Minister yesterday.

Rasamanickam accused the Foreign Minister of backing the word “kottiya” (tiger) being used on him yesterday.

Responding to Rasamanickam, Foreign Minister Sabry apologised if he had used any unparliamentary language language.

“I love the Tamils but I don’t like communalists,” Sabry said.

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa later joined the debate and quoted the comments made by Ali Sabry from the draft hansard of yesterday’s Parliament sittings.

He quoted Ali Sabry as calling Rasamanickam a “communalist bastard”.

While Premadasa was speaking some Government MPs began to hurl abuse at the Opposition Leader.

Premadasa later responded saying “these donkeys don’t understand what I am saying”.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Premnath Dolawatte raised strong objections to MPs being called donkeys.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena ordered unparliamentary language to be expunged from the hansard. (Colombo Gazette)