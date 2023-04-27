COPA instructs Police to dispose expired tear gas

The Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) has instructed the Police to collect and dispose expired tear gas at Police stations across the island.

Senior Police officers informed the committee that the process of disposing expired tear gas had commenced and that they will never be used.

The Committee instructed the Police to dispose expired tear gas at all Police stations across Sri Lanka.

Furthermore, according to international conventions, the Chair of the Committee informed the Police that a report should be prepared and submitted to COPA on the measures taken to control public riots and the use of tear gas.

Chair of the Committee on Public Accounts Lasantha Alagiyawanna informed the Police Department to provide the next proposed program of the Police department within a month.

The Sri Lanka Police was summoned before the Committee on Public Accounts to examine the Auditor General’s report and current performance for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, the Inspector General of Police and senior Police officials were invited to the meeting.

The Committee Chair emphasized that it is essential to establish an information technology system in the Police department where relevant information can be obtained immediately by integrating the motor transport department and other institutions.

Issues such as the lack of female police officers in the Sri Lanka Police were also addressed. It was disclosed that there are 2419 female police constable vacancies and it was proposed to complete the said vacancies in the year 2023. However, it could not be done due to the current economic situation.

The Inspector General of Police said that the conventional context within the Police force has been changed and the necessary reform program has been initiated to provide opportunities for women to higher positions including the post of Inspector General of Police in the future. He said that as a result, an opportunity will be provided for the emergence of a future female Inspector General of Police. (Colombo Gazette)