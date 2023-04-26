US envoy disappointed with lies in Wimal’s book

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, has expressed disappointment with the book written by MP Wimal Weerawansa which she says should be labeled “fiction.”

She said that the MP has made baseless allegations and spread outright lies in his book.

“I am disappointed that an MP has made baseless allegations and spread outright lies in a book that should be labeled “fiction.” For 75 years, the US & SL have shared commitments to democracy, sovereignty, and prosperity – a partnership and future we continue to build together,” the Ambassador tweeted.

Weerawansa had alleged that both India and the US had asked former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to remove then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe before resigning as President.

However, he said that Gotabaya Rajapaksa had refused to comply.

The MP also alleged that Ambassador Julie Chung had visited Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and requested him to take office as President once Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns.

However, the Speaker had reportedly stated that under the Constitution it is the Prime Minister who will become the next President if the President steps down.

Weerawansa had made these claims in a book released this week. (Colombo Gazette)