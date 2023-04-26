Top cops declare war on Public Security Minister

Two senior policemen, including former Police Spokesman, Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) of the Southern Province, Ajith Rohana, has declared war on Public Security Minister Tiran Alles.

Seven SDIGs including Priyantha Weerasooriya, and Ajith Rohana were transferred with effect from yesterday on the basis that it was due to service requirements.

Ajith Rohana has refused to comply with a transfer order made by the Minister, accusing him of harassment.

In a letter to the National Police Commission, SDIG Ajith Rohana said that the Minister was attempting to protect one Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police.

SDIG Priyantha Weerasooriya also slammed the transfer saying it was malicious, unreasonable and unjustifiable.

He alleged that he was ordered to be transferred with no valid reason despite the Minister saying it was for service requirements. (Colombo Gazette)