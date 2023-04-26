Sri Lanka evacuates 13 locals stranded in Sudan

Sri Lanka evacuated 13 Sri Lankans from Sudan with the assistance of the Saudi Government and they were received in Jeddah by Sri Lanka’s Acting Consul General.

The Foreign Ministry said that another 12 Sri Lankans are in Port Sudan awaiting evacuation.

Ensuring the safety and security of Sri Lankans stranded in the Republic of the Sudan is the primary concern of the Government of Sri Lanka, the Foreign Ministry said.

Sri Lanka continues to monitor the evolving security situation in the Sudan and is closely working with its international partners, including the Government of India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to evacuate the stranded Sri Lankans.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Cairo and Sri Lanka’s Honorary Consul in Khartoum are in regular contact with the relevant parties in Khartoum, including the Sudanese authorities and the Indian Embassy in Khartoum, to secure safe evacuation.

The Foreign Ministry said that the Government of Sri Lanka is making every effort to evacuate the remaining Sri Lankans in Khartoum, taking into account the need for safe passage in a volatile security situation.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Cairo can be reached via e-mail : slcairoconsular@gmail.com and telephone +201272813000. The Secretary of the Honorary Consulate of Sri Lanka in Khartoum Mr. Sayed Abdel can be contacted via telephone +249912394035 for any immediate assistance. (Colombo Gazette)