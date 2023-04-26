SJB will not walk with those who betrayed the country

Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa today asserted that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will never walk with people who betrayed the country.

He said this in response to a comment made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will walk the talk and that the SJB will walk with him.

Premadasa said that the SJB, as a progressive opposition, will take part in the debate in Parliament on the agreement reached between the Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said the SJB will not oppose everything for the sake of opposing it.

However, he said the SJB will not walk with people who betrayed the country.

Premadasa also appealed to President Ranil Wickremesinghe to act in good faith and appoint Dr. Harsha de Silva as the head Committee on Public Finance Committee in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)