France-based Tibetan community associations hold protest in Paris in support of Dalai Lama

The protest was jointly organised by Students for a Free Tibet (STF, France), Ustang Association of France, Dhomay Association of France, Dokham Chushi Gangdrung, Tibet Youth Congress (TYC, France) and members of the Tibetan community.

About 1,000-1,500 people participated in the event. The pictures showcased the protesters carrying the posters of Dalai Lama as they gathered in Paris on Saturday.

The said demonstration was organised in support of Dalai Lama following the broadcast of a video on social media networks in France and other parts of the world.

Protesters held up posters of the Dalai Lama and yelled slogans in his defence while criticising social media platforms and television networks for misinterpreting the context/content of the video at the behest of China.

Tibetan and Himalayan Buddhist Associations also came in support of Dalai Lama alleging China is behind the “ill-spreading” of the video against Dalai Lama to tarnish his image.

The Tibetan spiritual leader has apologised following the controversy over his viral video. After the Dalai Lama’s video of purportedly kissing a boy went viral, a group of Tibetan leaders and activists from across the globe, expressed their solidarity and support for him.

The Himalayan Buddhist Cultural Association on Wednesday also organised a rally in Siliguri’s Salugara area to express solidarity with the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama following the controversy over his viral video for which he has apologised.

The Association claimed the video was a conspiracy to defame Dalai Lama. (ANI)