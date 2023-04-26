Chinese companies are moving supply chains out of China to manage risks, with India, Malaysia and Indonesia benefiting

The cost difference is significant – the average monthly salary of a worker in Bangladesh is around US$120, less than one-fifth of the US$670 a factory worker takes home in the southern-China manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, Mostafiz Uddin, the owner of the Bangladeshi apparel manufacturer Denim Expert, told Insider in December 2022.

Thailand is Southeast Asia’s auto hub

As Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, Thailand has been moving up the value chain in manufacturing and is a production hub for car parts, vehicles, and electronics, with multinationals such as Sony and Sharp setting up shop there.

And Chinese companies aren’t too far behind either.

For instance, Chinese companies have relocated parts of their supply chains to Thailand. Companies producing solar panels, such as Shanghai’s JinkoSolar, are moving their production to the island nation to take advantage of lower costs and avoid geopolitical tensions, the South China Morning Post reported in July.

Chinese car-parts manufacturers are also making their way to Thailand due to pressure from their overseas clients who are now wary of relying too much on China and over geopolitical tensions, Bloomberg reported on April 11, citing car-parts suppliers.

One supplier of electric vehicle charging components identified by his family name Wang told Bloomberg he was pushed into setting up a new factory overseas by a European customer.

“It looks like I have no choice. Move out, or lose the business,” Wang told the media outlet.

Vietnam is witnessing a wave of interest from Chinese solar panel manufacturers

Vietnam has witnessed a rash of foreign investments in its economy.

With China’s economy reopening after three years of strict COVID-19 restrictions, there has been a flood of Chinese companies setting up shop in Vietnam, Reuters reported on March 16.

“Enquiries from Chinese firms about manufacturing investment in Vietnam grew exponentially in the last quarter of last year,” Michael Chan, the senior director of leasing at industrial real estate specialist BW Industrial Development, told Reuters. Chan said the rash of influx is mostly catering to larger peers that are already there.

For instance, Vietnam’s solar panel industry – dominated by Chinese firms – is attracting ancillary support providers such as plastic moulding manufacturers, die-cast makers, and energy storage providers, per Reuters, citing industry sources.