Strong objections after Minister calls Tamil MP a “tiger”

Strong objections were raised in Parliament today after Minister Manusha Nanayakkara called Tamil MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam a “tiger” (kottiya) during a heated exchange of words.

The incident took place after Rasamanickam and Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse exchanged words over the time allowed for additional questions to be asked.

MP Rasamanickam had sought time to pose a question to Minister Bandula Gunawardena.

However, Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse had refused to allocate sufficient time for the question to be posed.

Later, Minister Manusha Nanayakkara told Parliament that time was being wasted and that questions were not being posed during the allocated time.

Rasamanickam objected to the statement made by the Minister resulting in the Minister telling the MP to “shut up” and calling him mad.

Nanayakkara later responded to a comment made by the MP by saying the tiger in the MP had surfaced.

MP M.A Sumanthiran rose to his feet and objected to Nanayakkara calling Rasamanickam a tiger.

Leader of the House of Parliament Susil Premajayantha later requested the Deputy Speaker to remove that word from the Hansard. (Colombo Gazette)