Sajith opens the door for anyone to leave SJB

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Leader Sajith Premadasa has kept the doors open for anyone to leave the SJB while also warning of disciplinary action against errant members.

SJB Working Committee member Rehan Jayawickreme tweeted saying Premadasa, while making a statement at yesterdays Working Committee meeting, emphasised that strict disciplinary action will be taken against any member who goes against the collective decisions of the party.

“He further stated that the party will not tolerate further indiscipline and tough choice will be made irrelevant of who the individuals are,” Jayawickreme said.

Premadasa has also said that any member is free to leave the party and those that want to join will also be considered.

The proposal made by the SJB Leader was unanimously approved by the Working Committee.

There have been reports that some members of the SJB are likely to leave the party and join the Government.

Among those strongly speculated as likely to leave are SJB MPs Rajitha Senaratne and Champika Ranawake. (Colombo Gazette)