North and East shuts down in protest against ATA

The North and East shutdown today in protest against the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Most shops and stores were closed while several schools were also shut while public transport was also at a standstill.

Reports from Jaffna stated that the city was mostly deserted as a result of the shutdown.

A number of Tamil political parties had called for the one-day hartal (general shutdown) in protest against the ATA.

Local and international human rights groups have raised concerns over several clauses in the Bill which seeks to replace the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The United States recently raised concerns on some aspects of the Anti-Terrorism Bill.

The concerns were raised at a meeting between the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung and Sri Lanka’s Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

Julie Chung said that she discussed US concerns with aspects of the Anti-Terrorism Bill that fall outside of international standards.

She also shared America’s strong desire to see extensive public and parliamentary discussions on the Bill.

The Sri Lanka Press Institute (SLPI), its constituents and affiliated organisations also raised deep concerns over the proposed Anti–Terrorism Act and its implications on freedom of expression.

The ATA was published on 22 March 2023 (Gazette notification dated 17 March 2023), and was drafted to replace the Prevention of Terrorism Act (Temporary Provisions) Act No. 48 of 1979 (PTA). (Colombo Gazette)

