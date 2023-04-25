No threat to Sri Lanka from Sumatra earthquake

There is no threat to Sri Lanka from the magnitude 7.3 earthquake which struck west of Indonesia’s Sumatra Island, the National Tsunami Early Warning Center said.

The National Tsunami Early Warning Center said that the coastal areas of Sri Lanka have been declared safe.

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck west of Indonesia’s Sumatra Island, briefly triggering a tsunami warning, Indonesia’s geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

The warning, asking local authorities to immediately instruct residents of the affected area to move away from shores, has since been lifted.

The quake hit at about 3am local time at a depth of 84km. A number of aftershocks were detected later, and some registered about 4 magnitude, BMKG data showed.

Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said authorities were collecting data from the islands nearest the epicentre off the western shore of Sumatra. (Colombo Gazette)