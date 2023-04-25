Government accuses JVP of being involved in human trafficking

The Government has accused the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) of being involved in human trafficking.

Foreign Employment and Labour Minister Manusha Nanayakkara told Parliament today that some JVP MPs are working as local agents for international human trafficking rings.

He noted that a JVP MP from Ambalanthota was already arrested for trafficking Sri Lankans to Thailand.

“However, when people like this are produced in court they are granted bail in a few days,” the Minister said.

He said that the Sri Lankans trafficked are still stuck in Thailand.

Nanayakkara said that efforts are underway to bring back the Sri Lankans with the assistance of the Foreign Ministry. (Colombo Gazette)