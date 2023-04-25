Foreign Minister insists he does not go on joy rides

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry insisted that he does not go on joy rides overseas.

He told Parliament that his recent overseas visits were undertaken to seek solutions for the national issue in Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Minister said that during his recent trip overseas he had attended almost 12 meetings in one day.

He was responding to comments made by Illangai Thamil Arasu Katchi MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam.

Ali Sabry accused Rasamanickam of looking to create division in the country.

He said that Rasamanickam had supported the Rajapaksas after the war in 2010 but lost the elections.

“You lost. You were rejected,” the Foreign Minister emphasised.

Sabry accused Rasamanickam of engaging in communal politics. (Colombo Gazette)