DNA samples to be obtained from Brian Thomas

DNA samples are to be obtained from former cricket commentator Brian Thomas as part of ongoing investigations into the murder of businessman Dinesh Schaffter.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court issued the order to obtain the DNA samples to compare with those obtained from the car in which Schaffter was found dead.

Brian Thomas was questioned last December over the death of Dinesh Schaffter.

Thomas was banned from travelling overseas as part of ongoing investigations into the murder of the businessman.

Schaffter, was found in critical condition, tied inside his car at the Borella General Cemetery last December.

The 52-year-old businessman had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo General Hospital. He passed away while receiving treatment in hospital.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has launched an investigation into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)