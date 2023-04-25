amanté adds to growing portfolio of exclusive outlets with launch of Nugegoda boutique

amanté, Sri Lanka’s leading intimate apparel brand, has now added a 4th independent boutique to its growing repertoire of premium retail stores across the country. The occasion was marked on Wednesday the 12th of April 2023 at 9.06am, with popular actress and media personality Yureni Noshika cutting the ribbon to officially open the new outlet at the newly opened Cool Planet Nugegoda shopping centre.

Yureni, former Miss Sri Lanka for Miss World, also made the first purchase at the trendy new boutique. “What I love about amanté is that as a local label it keeps a keen eye on global trends, but with the aim to cater exclusively to the needs and preferences of South Asian women,” she commented.

The event and opening day saw over 150 guests and customers walk-in and experience amanté’s signature shopping experience as well as sneak preview of the brand’s latest looks across all contemporary amanté collections; namely innerwear, athleisure, sleepwear, swimwear, as well as its other innovation lines.

“We’re incredibly excited to have been able to unveil our newest outlet here, in one of Sri Lanka’s busiest shopping districts, and to expand our reach of making accessible our superior collection of comfortable and fashionable womenswear,” said Gayani Gunawardena, General Manager amanté Lanka. “Over the next few years, we are looking at further strengthening our exclusive store network and also cementing our presence as the country’s complete intimate wear destination with constantly evolving product lines in tune to the global fashion industry.”

First launched in India in 2007 from humble beginnings, and then having entered the Sri Lankan market in 2012, amanté has now established itself as one of Sri Lanka’s most trusted intimate wear labels. The brand now boasts four independent boutiques (Racecourse Mall in Colombo 07, Marino Mall in Colombo 03, Kandy City Centre, and now Cool Planet Mall Nugegoda), a retail presence at over 230 stores through leading retailers, and an e-commerce store (www.amante.lk) making the label and its products even more accessible to customers across the country. In 2021 amanté was acquired by India’s largest retailer Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., further bolstering its mission of creating designs that perfectly blend comfort, fashion, and thoughtful design for the confident South Asian woman.