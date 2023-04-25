Aitken Spence’s Heritance Kandalama takes the spotlight in Delhi

Premier hospitality company Aitken Spence Hotels’ iconic resort Heritance Kandalama was at the centre stage at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) Delhi at the ‘Geoffrey Bawa: It is essential to be there’ architectural and photographic installation.

This is first of its kind exhibition drawing inspiration from Bawa’s archives and practice.

An event hosted by Aitken Spence saw the audience enthralled by the conversation between architect Channa Daswatte and photographer Dayanita Singh.

The two discussed the thoughts and designs of Aitken Spence’s Heritance Kandalama which was designed by Bawa.

The ‘Geoffrey Bawa: It is essential to be there’ architectural and photographic installation will be on show at NGMA, Delhi until the 9th of May 2023. It is a celebration of the 75th anniversary of Indo-Lanka Diplomatic Relations and features over 120 documents from the Bawa archives, most of which have never been- showcased publicly before.